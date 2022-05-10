Byram is 'future captain material'

Dean Smith says Sam Byram has all the makings of a future Norwich captain.

The right-back was sidelined for 21 months with a hamstring injury, but has impressed Smith on his return this season.

He has completed 90 minutes in the Canaries' past six games, often at centre-back because of injuries.

Smith said: "We’ve both lost games and conceded goals, but I think Byram has been one of our better performers at centre-back.

"Good players can play in different positions. He’s future captain material for me."

Smith said Tony Springett's Norwich debut against West Ham was also reason to be optimistic for the future, despite the result.

The 20-year-old replaced Milot Rashica at half-time in Sunday's 4-0 loss, but Smith liked what he saw from the winger.

He said: "I was really pleased with what Tony did.

"It’s tough to come on when you’re 3-0 down against West Ham. He is full of effort, endeavour and is skilful and talented. Hopefully that’s a sign of things to come."