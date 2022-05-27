Sadio Mane is "in the shape of his life" and completely focused on Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The forward has only one year left on his contract at Liverpool and reports emerged in recent days suggesting he was set to move to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Klopp dismissed those rumours before this game, insisting Mane had only one thing on his mind.

"I couldn't care less about Bayern in this moment," he said. "Sadio is in the shape of his life and is a brilliant champion.

"He is a joy to watch in training and in games. Football has asked a lot of him this season, a lot of finals and it has been one of the most successful for him and for us."

Mane won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, along with both domestic cups with Liverpool and the 30-year-old has scored 26 goals for club and country.

"We are all fully focused on this game," said Klopp. "It's not the first time in my career that Bayern Munich rumours have come out before a big game, but it's not a problem at all."

The Liverpool boss was bullish on suggestions Liverpool winning the Champions League would propel Mane to winning the Ballon d'Or award.

"In the past few years, to win it you were either Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or you'd won a Champions League," he said.

"If we win it, it will definitely increase the chances for Sadio."