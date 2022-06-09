Dan Ashworth says having an impact on Newcastle United's summer transfer window is one of his key short-term priorities since being appointed sporting director.

Ashworth took on the role earlier this week and the former Brighton technical director says he has "joined a monster of a football club".

"The two most important things for me at the moment would be to try to understand and get to know the staff and how the club functions," said Ashworth.

"And in the short term to try to drive the transfer window for the next three months."

Ashworth, 51, says his new role will be like "sitting in the middle of a wheel" whereby he attempts to join up the club's several departments in a "cohesive" manner.

He added: "People think the job of sporting director is all about recruitment. It isn't. That's a big part, of course. But it's about all of the other things and getting everyone working together form a technical point of view.

"Eddie Howe is under pressure in his role as manager. It's about driving performance and results. Steve Nickson is about bringing platers in. The medical department is about preventing injuries. Everyone is in their areas working to the best of their ability. But sometimes there are things that are missed if you don't join the departments up."