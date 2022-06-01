Your Newcastle team of the season

Newcastle were resurgent under Eddie Howe in the second half of the season, recovering from a disastrous start, where they failed to win any of their first 14 league matches, to finish 11th

But who made your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

Despite missing a number of games through injury, there is still no doubt that Martin Dubravka was your Magpies number one this season.

Defenders

Kieran Trippier is preferred at right-back to Javier Manquillo as your right-back, and another January signing, Matt Targett is your choice at left-back.

Fabian Schar was your most-selected centre-back - and Dan Burn makes it a hat-trick of winter arrivals in your defence, edging out Jamaal Lascelles.

Midfielders

In your most popular 4-3-3 formation, Joe Willock was actually the most selected player in two of the three midfield positions - and your second most picked player overall. Another January arrival, Bruno Guimaraes, and Jonjo Shelvey make up the trio.

There is surprisingly no place for Joelinton. Although the Brazilian was a popular choice overall - your ninth most selected player - he has paid the price for his versatility and wasn't the top choice in any one position.

Attackers

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin was your most picked player overall and a shoo-in for the left side of the attack. Callum Wilson's season was disrupted by injury but he is your choice to lead the line, and Miguel Almiron was your most popular selection for the right-wing role.

Ryan Fraser was another player who missed out on your final XI because he was picked across several positions.

How does your team compare with that chosen by BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck? Scroll down to 26 May, 12:35 to find out...