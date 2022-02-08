Dean Smith has urged Norwich fans to make Carrow Road a fortress before Wednesday's Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

When asked how important it is to build on the Canaries' current momentum, Smith said: "We’ve stressed to the players and supporters how important home fixtures can be in this league, and how Carrow Road can be a fortress for us.

"We want to get back at home and put in the sort of performance we did against Everton. The crowd certainly help us and get behind us. They make it a tough place for other teams to come.

"The fans have generated a really good atmosphere. When we have looked energetic, when we’ve been right at it, the fans have got right behind us.

"We have to get the fans off their seats - and when they do that the atmosphere at Carrow Road is something to behold."

Norwich are 17th in the Premier League on 16 points.

When asked if he has a points tally in mind for the end of the season, Smith said: "No points total no. As long as there’s three teams below me, I don’t mind."