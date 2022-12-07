Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds from Leeds' tour in Spain

The break now gives Leeds United's players - other than their World Cup trio - the opportunity to indulge in meaningful action. But besides USMNT duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, plus Denmark’s Rasmus Kristensen, who have been given time off off post Qatar, there are other notable absentees.

Striker Patrick Bamford’s endless injury problems now have him undergoing a minor groin operation in Germany and left-back Junior Firpo (groin) is due to arrive. Illness has forced goalkeepers Illan Meslier and Kristofer Klaesson to remain at home. Defender Diego Llorente has had surgery on a hand problem in Murcia whilst on tour.

So what can United expect from this fixture? Well, Elche are bottom of La Liga with four points and have no wins from 14 games. This match is part of the club’s centenary celebrations, although celebrations in recent times have been limited to just staying up after spending a lot of their 100 years in the second flight. Seven seasons ago the Franjiverde nearly had no tomorrow when they were rescued from financial oblivion at the eleventh hour, a situation United can relate to after the club's infamous financial meltdown as the Millennium arrived.

The Leeds players have been training about an hour away from Elche at Oliva Nova where Spain international and nine-goal top scorer Rodrigo has apparently been lashing penalties home all week week in training. How his country could have done with him against Morocco! When I go and watch the players train on arriving it will be interesting to see how those who have not featured for a while like midfielder Adam Forshaw, Luis Sinisterra and Stuart Dallas are recovering from their injuries. A catch up with head coach Jesse Marsch ahead of the restart against Manchester City on 28 December and another transfer window will be welcome too.

Then it will be back down the coast to Estadio Martinez Valero - a new ground which is always exciting - to check the line and ensure B﻿BC Radio Leeds can provide full match commentary of Elche v Leeds United with all the build-up from 18:00 GMT on 8 Dec.