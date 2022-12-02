Kamara wins Finland player of year award
- Published
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has been named Finland's men's player of the year for the first time.
The 27-year-old helped Rangers reach the Europa League final and win the Scottish Cup in 2022, as well as playing all six of Finland's Nations League fixtures as they finished second in Nations League Group B3.
Skip twitter post
🏆 Miesten Vuoden pelaajaksi 2022 on valittu Glen Kamara ensimmäistä kertaa urallaan.— Suomen Palloliitto (@Palloliitto) December 1, 2022
Paljon onnea, @GlenKamara4! 💙🤍#CaptainsBall2022 #Huuhkajat pic.twitter.com/lG5FqTkuk4
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post