Harry Kane has praised Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris as the pair prepare to face one another in the World Cup quarter final on Saturday.

Kane will lead the attack for England, while Lloris - World Cup winner in 2018 - will be the man between the posts for France attempting to stop him scoring.

"Hugo Lloris is a fantastic leader, he leads by example and is calm in pressure situations and knows when his voice needs to be heard and when he needs to be strong with his worls," Kane said.

"I've learnt a lot through him and leadership skills to be captain of England. We've trained a lot together I'm always someone who backs myself against any goalkeeper and hopefully tomorrow I will be able to have chances to put away and I know I have to be at the top of my game to do that. I try to prepare as well as I can, to be free and let me instinct take over."