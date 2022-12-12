Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

The 119th Aberdeen FC AGM takes place at Pittodrie tonight... what can be expected to be mentioned?

Shareholders will almost certainly be seeking a status report from chairman Dave Cormack about plans for a new beachfront stadium.

The proposal is part of the city council's beach masterplan.

A recent council report has suggested the club must find the money for a stand alone stadium.

The club's latest set of annual accounts, which reported an operating loss of £5.29 million, is also sure to be source of discussion.