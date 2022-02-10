Man City 2-0 Brentford: Pick of the stats

Manchester City have completed a league double over Brentford for the first time since 1936-37, a season in which they won their first top-flight title.

Brentford have lost five consecutive league matches for the first time since December 2007 under Terry Butcher in League Two.

The Bees were caught offside 10 times in this match, the most by a team in a Premier League game since Stoke vs Huddersfield in January 2018 (also 10).

Manchester City recorded their 100th clean sheet in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola, with this his 214th game in charge in the competition. It’s the exact same number of games it took Sir Alex Ferguson to reach 100 clean sheets in the competition with Manchester United.