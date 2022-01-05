Dan Walsh, Southampton: Exciting times ahead?? Firstly let's start with the outs, which are glaringly obvious to most hardcore Saints fans: One of either McCarthy or Forster; Redmond (massive talent unfulfilled); Long (never a prolific goalscorer); Ins: Henderson (GK from united); Hudson Odoi (Ralph could work wonders with him); Broja (most importantly signed up permanently).

Matthew Collin, Southampton: We need someone like Ruben Neves and also a bit more squad depth. Might also need a proper left-back like Junior Firpo.

Mark, Tadley: About time Gao went, now we will see what Ralph can do with some serious backing. We might now be able to compete when it comes to signing top quality players. Last summer we were linked with Darwin Nunez, maybe now we will be able look at investing in class talents and be taken more seriously, future looks bright down south!

