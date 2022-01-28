Frank Lampard is "a really good fit" for the vacant managerial position at Everton and is the choice of the fans, according to football presenter Alison Bender.

Everton are holding a final round of talks today and Bender believes it's vital they install Lampard quickly to give him chance to sign some players before the transfer window closes on Monday.

"The fans are so disgruntled at Everton that they really have to get it right," Bender said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Lampard will be a really good fit, particularly because of what he could bring to the club in terms of new players."

Former Porto boss Vitor Pereira was believed to be owner Farhad Moshiri's chocie earlier this week but fan protests held up his appointment.

"Pereira has an amazing CV," Bender said. "But when you're fighting at the bottom of the table, Premier League experience is hugely important.

"I'm also not sure Pereira would have the same pulling power as Lampard."

