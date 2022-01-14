Norwich City v Everton: Team News

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell is available following illness but Mathias Normann, Billy Gilmour, Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele remain out.

Josh Sargent returns after missing the defeat at West Ham to attend the birth of his first child.

A raft of Everton players have returned to training following injury, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Yerry Mina.

Tom Davies is their only confirmed absentee.

Nathan Patterson and Anwar El Ghazi could make their debuts, while Vitaliy Mykolenko is in contention to make his first Premier League appearance.

Pick and share your Canaries XI

Would Calvert-Lewin be in your Everton starting XI?