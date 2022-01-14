City eighth-biggest spenders in Europe in 2021

Manchester City were eighth in the spending charts for European clubs on international transfers in 2021, new data published by football's world governing body Fifa shows.

Of the 20 European clubs to spend the most, 10 were from England.

City were outspent by Manchester United, Chelsea, Roma, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Tottenham and PSG.

Jack Grealish's £100m move from Aston Villa was not included as that was a domestic transfer.

Pep Guardiola's side brought in Kayky Da Silva Chagas from Brazilian side Fluminese for £9m.

