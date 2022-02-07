Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes Romelu Lukaku's relationship with Chelsea "cannot be mended" and that the striker "wants to leave" Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku gave a much-publicised interview with Italian media at the end of last year, where he suggested he was unhappy with how he was being used by boss Thomas Tuchel, resulting in him being dropped from the squad.

He swiftly apologised and has been welcomed back into the first team, but his only goal since then was six games ago against non-league Chesterfield.

"That relationship is broken and will never be the same," Reo-Coker said on the Football Daily podcast. "He already believes the team isn't playing to his strengths and that's always going to be difficult.

"He is not the same player that was manhandling Serie A and destroying defences the last two seasons.

"It's very difficult to come back from that sort of incident as a player and now it's about the man-management from the coaching staff to get something out of him."

Listen to full analysis on Chelsea's narrow win over Plymouth in the FA Cup from 15'02 on BBC Sounds