Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong has joined Birmingham City in a deal worth about £1.5m.

The 22-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract, spent last season on loan at the West Midlands club and was told he could leave United this summer if a suitable offer came in.

He made 16 appearances for the Red Devils, after joining in 2016.

In a statement on the club website, they said: "We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Tahith for everything he’s achieved at United and wish him the best of luck in his future career."