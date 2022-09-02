Sutton's prediction: 1-0

I used to be a Forest fan as youngster - the days of John Robertson and Martin O'Neill, who was also my old boss, and I loved watching the team under Brian Clough.

I got a fair bit of stick for predicting a 6-0 defeat by Manchester City in midweek but there's a few Forest fans wiping egg off their faces and eating a bit of humble pie. City are capable of doing that to anybody.

Forest have signed more than 20 players, which is remarkable. It is about how they bed in against a Bournemouth team who dug deep against Wolves. I am still worried who will score the goals for Bournemouth and I think Forest at home will edge this.

Juice Menace's prediction: 2-0

