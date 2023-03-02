Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

Darren Ambrose v Manchester United, November 2011

The goal was famously described by Gary Neville as the best scored by an away team at Old Trafford.

That in itself is a huge compliment and put the strike by Darren Ambrose in mighty fine company.

The fact remains that this was a great night for the Eagles away at United in a League Cup quarter final which the visitors went on to win in extra-time when they really were not expected to.

Ambrose started the game on the bench and was brought on by the then Palace manager Dougie Freedman it proved to be an inspired change.

Simply put, Ambrose picked up the ball in the middle of the park and hammered it all of 40 yards and beyond a despairing goalkeeper into the back of the net - much to the visiting fans' absolute delight.

There was a smattering of applause from the home fans which tells you just how good a goal it was.

