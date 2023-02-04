Brentford 3-0 Southampton: What Jones said

Southampton manager Nathan Jones to BBC MOTD: "I'm really, really disappointed. First of all I'm disappointed for the fans. The biggest thing for me and I want to be brutally honest with this, I have let the players down.

"I have let the players down because I came into this club to do a job, I was recruited to do certain things and I don't see my team in there. I have pandered a little bit, I have gone away and tried to accommodate what we have. I haven't really put my own stamp on it and I should've by now, I really should have.

"I was recruited to do a certain job, to play in a certain way because my teams did really well. We defended the box, we were aggressive, front-footed, we put teams under pressure, we pressed, we counter-pressed really well. Statistically there weren't many better than me.

"I've come here and gone away from that. I've got to get back to doing what we do really well. I won games and I've gone away from that. Whoever we played we'd go after teams. I'm not seeing that in my team now.

"I blame myself. I should be driving the standards. Everywhere I've been I've drove standards, I haven't let anyone get away with anything. I've been on top of everyone. I've maybe got carried away that these are Premier League players and you have to give them this and that, but no more. Now I have to go back and to be me because that's not good enough.

"The manager drives standards, I took plenty of accolades at my previous clubs and manager of the year and statistically one of the best in the country one of the most aggressive managers. On an absolute shoestring by the way. Pound for pound there wasn't anyone else in the country competing like we did in terms of points per pound.

"I've gone away from that and I'm saddened. I should never have gone away from that.

"I've allowed certain things to happen, but that won't happen anymore.

"I've tried to give people what they want, I've tried to really work with the players to give them a system that suits them. But it doesn't suit me. It hasn't suited me as a manager or why I was recruited to come here.

"I was recruited to be aggressive and on the front foot and we're not that and that's where we need to get."