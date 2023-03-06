Liverpool's players should get "a feeling of unity" after inflicting their heaviest defeat of Manchester United on Sunday.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, sports psychologist Dr Paul McCarthy said: "Those superlative performances happen occasionally, rather than as a pattern, but they have a lot of benefits.

"They highlight the connectivity and the coordination between the team and squad is greater than the individual parts, which is often very difficult for players to make sense of."

Following an indifferent season so far for the Reds that has also seen them exit both domestic cups early and face an uphill battle to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, McCarthy feels the nature of this win will help them going forwards.

"There’s a lot of research that shows before the game players are worried individually about their performances but, after the game it's more the collective of how have we performed as a team," he said.

"You tend to get a greater feeling of team unity following a success and a success of this nature."