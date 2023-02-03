Michail Antonio confirmed he's still at West Ham because the club wanted him to stay.

The striker has been in and out of favour this season and was heavily linked with a move before the transfer window closed on Tuesday.

However, with confidence high after an assist and a goal in his last two appearances, Antonio told the Footballer's Football podcast the process was actually very simple.

"A couple of bids came in for me but the club said they did not want to let me go right now," he said. "I said, 'no problem, I'll stay and fight for my place' and that's it.

"When I get the opportunity to play, I will do my best. Hopefully my performances keep going that way and I keep doing well."

West Ham signed Danny Ings from Aston Villa to help fire them away from trouble but Antonio cheekily suggested he would have to make an impact from the substitutes' bench.

"They've bought in a goalscorer, who's injured at the moment but will hopefully come back in the next few weeks," he said. "But he'll be on the bench for a while.

"While I'm playing, he can make his contributions from the bench!"

How does he see this weekend's game against co-host Callum Wilson?

