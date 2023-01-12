Barcelona will be "rubbing their hands" at the thought of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returning, argues Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards.

The Gabon striker's return to the Premier League has quickly gone sour after Graham Potter replaced his former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel in September.

With Joao Felix joining from Atletico Madrid, it could mean Aubameyang's days as a Blue are numbered, although a return to Barcelona may be dependent on other factors.

"This is a spider's web," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "You pull on one transfer story and end up jangling others.

"The transfer would be dependent on Memphis Depay leaving Barcelona to make room for Aubameyang. And, I don't know if Chelsea will let him go for free.

"It would be a sign of mismanagement if they do but, with Felix there, they probably do not want Aubameyang stinking out the place with a bad attitude."

