'I would want Gallagher in the Chelsea team every week'

The latest episode of The Far Post podcast has been discussing Conor Gallagher and the role he can play at Chelsea.

BBC Radio London's Phil Parry said: "If I was a Chelsea fan I would want somehow to have Conor Gallagher in the team every week.

"The reason being, you talk about someone who connects with the supporters, who gives it every effort that he possibly can. I think he’s a very good footballer and he may not be the greatest technician, but I think he has drive, he has energy and he has verve.

"Even in great, great teams, every great team needs workers as well and he is a real worker. I was impressed with him again [against Palace]."

Despite being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in January, former Premier League defender Steve Brown believes there is a place for Gallagher in Graham Potter's side.

He said: "A midfield can be loaded. It’s not a two-man midfield anymore and if it is it’s deep sitters and he can’t play that kind of role. He’s got to play higher up the pitch - energy, shutting down, if you want to press high up the pitch he is the perfect person to do that.

"You’ve got to make sure the balance in the rest of midfield suits Conor Gallagher’s game. There is definitely a place for him in that squad and Graham Potter is not afraid to do that, to play someone that is not your favourite."

