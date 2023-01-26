Bournemouth have completed the signing of veteran goalkeeper Darren Randolph from West Ham.

The 35-year-old has signed an 18-month deal at Vitality Stadium and becomes the Cherries' second January signing after Dango Ouattara joined from Lorient last week.

He leaves the Hammers after making 52 appearances for them across seven and a half years at London Stadium.

Boasting 50 international caps for the Republic of Ireland, he will compete with Neto and Mark Travers for a spot in Gary O'Neil's starting XI.

In fact, he will probably be delighted to now be playing for Bournemouth. In his past five games against them, he has conceded 23 goals.