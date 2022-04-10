Norwich 2-0 Burnley - Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says his side's 2-0 defeat at bottom club Norwich was a "huge setback" in terms of staying in the Premier League.

The Clarets crashed to defeat in a tense relegation battle to leave Dyche's side four points from safety with eight games remaining.

Their latest defeat came after a win in midweek over Everton raised hopes they could climb out of danger.

"It's the biggest challenge now.," added the Burnley boss.

"It was a huge setback after a huge step forward. It's still the same challenge but a game down.

"It might come easier in a strange way when people write you off. Virtually everyone will think we're done but we don't think that."