'Liverpool should focus on renewing Mane's contract'

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique says Sadio Mane's recent performances mean his contract renewal should be a priority for Liverpool.

Mane's goal against Villarreal on Wednesday was his fifth in Liverpool's past six games in all competitions.

The Senegal international's current deal expires in the summer of 2023, which Enrique says has gone under the radar because of Mohamed Salah's similar situation.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Sadio sometimes doesn’t seem happy because I think everyone just focuses at the moment on Salah, Salah, Salah and his contract.

"Sadio Mane is actually in the same situation as Salah. He has one year left.

"I believe he is showing up every single week and playing as a striker which is one position he is not used to. For a few weeks he has scored every single week, he is performing really well, assisting as well.

"He is a player that I believe Liverpool should focus on renewing his contract as soon as the season finishes and someone that still brings a lot to the team in whatever position he plays. He is still a world-class player."

