We are even more hungry to win Scottish Cup - Goldson

Rangers defender Connor Goldson says winning the Scottish Cup is a must for the Ibrox club.

Goldson helped his side through to the semi-finals as he scored the opening goal in a 3-0 victory over Championship side Raith Rovers.

"Every cup and every league at Rangers is must-win, we obviously lost one cup so now this one becomes even more important. The trophy is here at Ibrox and we want to keep it that way", he said after the game.

"Given what happened in the league we are even more hungry to win this cup. I want to win everything I can while I’m here and obviously the League Cup was really disappointing as a team.

"We felt it and it hit us hard, but we’ve reacted in the right way, we’ve had three wins - we just need to keep our form and performances going."