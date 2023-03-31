Mayo thriving on feedback from Killie & Rangers

On-loan defender Lewis Mayo reckons feedback from both Kilmarnock and his parent club Rangers is only going to make him a better player.

“There’s constant dialogue with the loans manager, Billy Kirkwood,” the 23-year-old said. “I speak to him every week.

“One way or another they are watching every game, so there is constant feedback both from inside Kilmarnock and from them about how I am doing and what is expected of me.

“It’s very beneficial. It’s something I have always done and always seen the importance of, analysing what you are doing and, of course, taking the experience of someone like him who has been in the game for so long.”

Killie welcome Hearts on Saturday as the Ayrshire side look to navigate a path away from the relegation zone, and Mayo believes his previous loan spells will be invaluable.

“My past two loans in the Championship, both times clubs were aiming for play-off spots and looking at promotion,” he said.

“It’s a different challenge this season but I take a lot from that, and the big pressure games at the end of the season, they are the ones you are going to get judged on and are going to count, and they are the games you want to win.”