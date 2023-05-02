D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Aston Villa’s 10-match unbeaten streak, and 20-game goalscoring run, under Unai Emery had to come to an end one day - and there were few surprises that both records' resting place was Old Trafford. Well, what do you expect when a team wears an away shirt they still haven't managed to win in all season?

There was a sense that this was a game too far for a team that has remained unchanged in four matches, largely because of four key injuries.

Knowing pretty much in advance how Villa were going to set up, made Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's job easier in terms of nullifying the threat of Ollie Watkins and co.

Players like Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho, whose unpredictability had troubled United in recent encounters, were desperately missed. Boubacar Kamara and Matty Cash would also have been useful in such a game.

The absence of this quartet could potentially harm Villa's progress in securing a Europa League spot, given the stiff competition they face from Liverpool, Tottenham and Brighton, three teams they'll actually play in their final four fixtures.

No specific timeline for the return of these players has been provided by the club. However, if Villa want to secure a Europa League spot, having some of them back for any of the last four games will significantly enhance their chances.