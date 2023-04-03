Your thoughts on Sunday's game

We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between West Ham and Southampton.

Here are some of your comments:

West Ham fans

Richard: An important win and three points but not a very convincing performance. We seem too slow in transition and lack creativity in midfield. Why on earth doesn’t he play Lanzini? He always does well when he starts in European matches. Moyes is out of his depth with this group of players.

Liam: Horrible watch despite the vital win. There's good players there who are hamstrung by a manager who isn't capable of progressive front foot football. Unfortunately I don't back Sullivan to ever make a positive appointment.

John: Poor performance, but great result. Players that have really performed for us last season are just not at the races. The new players have taken time to bed in, these two things combined have put us in a bad position.

Matthew: Yet another substandard and inadequate performance by the Hammers unfortunately. Once again we had a very lethargic start, letting Southampton cut right through us in defence. We got our goal, but we never really got going. A let off for us really, if Southampton were a bit more clinical in front of goal, we would have dropped two points.

Southampton fans

Connor: Selles is right, it is fine margins that we lose by - recently anyway. However, it’s not good enough. We would be in a much better position if we knew how to shoot confidently outside of the box, Lavia gave it a few attempts. Can’t see us getting out of the relegation zone now unfortunately.

Lucy: Ruben Selles has sparked a bit of hope within the team but enough damage has been caused by Nathan Jones. Championship it is next year.

Darren: Absolutely dismal, us supporters are paying good money to watch a team that has no passion or fight, the team don't care as they still get paid thousands. It's time the supporters boycott the club now, hit the club in the pocket. Always said it was a wrong move buying youth over experienced players and I'm right! Championship football next season!

Douglas: Just not good enough for this league. When it comes to performing our absolute best against teams around us, it falls flat. I cannot see any way of getting off the bottom and will be in the Championship next season.