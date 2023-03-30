Neilson on perspective, cap 'feelgood' factor & being linked with Livi skipper

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been talking to the media before his side's Premiership trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

  • Spoke about the importance of perspective - he's disappointed with the 3-0 defeat against Aberdeen last time out, but says any club outside the Old Firm would want to be in Hearts' position.

  • Expects a "hard, physical, demanding game" against Kilmarnock, and says Hearts will need to be focused and organised.

  • Cammy Devlin misses out with a concussion sustained on Australia duty; compatriots Kye Rowles and Garang Kuol will be available.

  • Neilson believes the players returning from international duty with Scotland and Australia will bring a "feelgood" factor and boost the squad.

  • He played down the prospect of Hearts signing Nicky Devlin from Livingston, and said David Martindale hasn't been in touch.

SNS