After Manchester City’s Erling Haaland set yet another goalscoring record on Tuesday, we asked you to tell us about the greatest forward you have ever seen play.

Here are some of your selections:

Vincent Mulvey, Greater Manchester: Dennis Bergkamp. He had a nasty streak - as Denis Law, the man he was named after, once said: "Get your retaliation in first." His touch was effortless and his execution sublime. Truly a maestro.

Simon Conrich, London: Ian Wright - the best striker I ever saw live. He just had an awareness that other strikers didn't have. He knew when to smash it, when to place it, when to dink it, and when to chip the keeper from the edge of the area. Strong, fast, aggressive and just a nightmare for defenders.

Taran, Birmingham: It is difficult to compare across eras, but Thierry Henry, for me, remains the greatest. On one hand he was graceful and elegant in his style of play, but when he decided to flick the switch, the opposition was done for. I didn't see this match in person, but his performance in 2003 for Arsenal in their 5-1 win in the San Siro against Inter Milan epitomises that.

Robbie Perkins, Tranmere: Robin van Persie. Was at Anfield for a Liverpool v Arsenal game. He touched the ball twice all game, scored two volleys in the process and won the game for Arsenal that day 2-1. No wonder Manchester United signed him that summer.

