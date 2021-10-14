Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Steve Bruce's side earned a vital point in their fight for survival thanks to a late equaliser from on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock in a 2-2 draw at St James' Park in April.

Spurs forward Harry Kane scored twice to turn the game around after Joelinton's 28th-minute opener, but Willock reacted quickest once Miguel Almiron's effort had been cleared off the line to fire into the roof of the net.

The result prevented Jose Mourinho's side climbing into the top four, while a point moved Newcastle three clear of the bottom three.