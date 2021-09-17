Nuno on South American trio return and injury crisis
- Published
Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking to the media before Sunday's home Premier League match against Chelsea.
Here are the key lines from the Tottenham manager:
Spurs trio Giovani lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez are returning from Croatia on Saturday and could be available for Sunday’s London derby against Chelsea. The South Americans trained in Croatia to avoid quarantining in England after attending international duty;
Spurs currently have a number of players out injured and Nuno said the three returning will be assessed once they are back but "if we [think] they will be an option, we must consider them";
Forwards Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura are doubts for the weekend after picking up injuries in Thursday’s 2-2 Europa Conference League draw against Rennes. "They are being taken care of by the medical department, but it’s been tough. It’s been terrible, I must be honest,” Nuno said;
Meanwhile, defender Japhet Tanganga is suspended after he was sent off in Spurs’ 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.