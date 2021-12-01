Everton v Liverpool: Team news

Everton welcome back Richarlison from suspension but Yerry Mina and Dominic Calvert-Lewin remain unavailable.

Andre Gomes has returned to training, meaning Tom Davies is Everton's only other absentee.

Liverpool have no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park, with Roberto Firmino set to miss another week with a thigh problem.

Naby Keita, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones are all still sidelined by injury.

