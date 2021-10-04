Blues can kick on from promising start

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton emerged from the draw at Manchester United with a spring in their step.

Rafa Benitez has uncovered a grit and determination in the team, allied with a sense of adventure and organisation. This wasn’t a ‘backs to the wall’, ‘park the bus’ performance - out of the two sides, it’s the Blues who have the right to feel unfortunate not to have the three points.

That’s the third time this season they’ve gone a goal down before salvaging something, and you couldn’t help but feel the Old Trafford home fans were sensing a blitz after Anthony Martial opened the scoring in the first half.

Everton had Jordan Pickford to thank for keeping them in the game, but when Andros Townsend slotted in the equaliser, thanks to the infectious energy from Demarai Gray and a third assist of the season from Abdoulaye Doucoure, Everton got what they deserved.

Had Tom Davies shot and not picked out an offside Yerry Mina (thanks to VAR), they may well have been reflecting on only a third Premier League win at Manchester United.

As it is, Everton returned down the M62 with a sense of pride, players leaving it all on the pitch and knowing an under-strength side had taken their opponents all the way.

With upcoming fixtures against West Ham, Watford and Wolves, the hope will be - especially with the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison - they can only kick on from a promising start.