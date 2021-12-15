Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

To play or not to play? That is the question.

Well, it’s the question many Albion fans will have been toying with before the game against Wolves.

The injury list is extensive - up to seven including captain Lewis Dunk - Shane Duffy is suspended and "three or four" players have tested positive for Covid.

However, the chance to end the 10-game winless run is attractive, key Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is banned for the game and no-one wants a fixture backlog.

The home form has been an issue. The fans booing in the Leeds game may have been the minority, but the lack of goals at the Amex has compounded the frustration. The elation of 89th and 98th-minute equalisers from Neal Maupay was reserved for the travelling fans.

The home supporters will want some Christmas cheer from this and the Brentford game on Boxing Day, with tricky trips to Manchester United and Chelsea to come over the festive period.

The Seagulls have slipped into the bottom half of the table but still have a healthy 10-point cushion on the relegation zone heading into the midweek matches.

Graham Potter will need to shuffle his pack over the next few weeks, but there are not many as adept as the 46 year old at finding a solution when lateral thinking and a flexible strategy are required.