🗓 #OnThisDay in 1996...



👔 Arsene Wenger officially became the new manager of Arsenal Football Club.



Premier League: 🥇🥇🥇

FA Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



🔴 Games: 1,235

⚽️ Goals: 2,298

✅ Wins: 716



𝗢𝗻𝗲 Arsene Wenger ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UMcWHWoqq4 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 1, 2021

End of twitter post

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.