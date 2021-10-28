After a 22-game winless run against Arsenal in the Premier League between 1995 and 2018, Leicester have won four of their last seven against the Gunners in the competition (one draw, two defeats).

Arsenal won twice away against Leicester last season – 2-0 in the League Cup and 3-1 in the Premier League. They’ve not won three consecutive away games against the Foxes in all competitions since September 1925.