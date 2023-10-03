Manchester United substitute Christian Eriksen, speaking to TNT Sports: "It's a big disappointment. It was very quiet in the dressing room. I think we had some good spells in game.

"No, I don't think it's about confidence. It's awareness and sharpness and wrong decisions at wrong times. A lot [needs to be done]. It's the details. If we don't make mistakes, we don't concede like we do.

"Luckily it's only the start of the competition and we know there are a lot of games to play."

