Potter on Lamptey return, under-23s and Swansea

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before the Seagulls host his former club Swansea City in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Yves Bissouma is recovering well from the knock he picked up in Brighton’s 2-1 win over Leicester on Sunday, and it is hoped he will be back in training by the end of this week and fit to play Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday;

Potter said there was a good chance Tariq Lamptey, who has not played for more than nine months due to hamstring issues, could feature in the 18-man squad to face Swansea, adding: “It will be great for everyone to see him back on the pitch”;

The Brighton boss confirmed that some of the club’s under-23 players will be involved in the tie;

He is keen for his team to keep up the momentum from their excellent Premier League start: “We want to carry on winning. We can improve, we haven't cracked it. We have lots to do and get better at. We're in a good place but we know the margins are so, so small,”;