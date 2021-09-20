Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Manchester United were heavily criticised after a poor Champions League performance in Switzerland against Young Boys in midweek.

Some on social media were even calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's head with Antonio Conte or Zinedine Zidane as possible replacements.

But football is a fickle game, one of fine margins and the knives could have been out again had it not been for David de Gea's injury-time penalty save from Mark Noble against West Ham on Sunday.

Former Hammer Jesse Lingard came off the bench to score a stunning winner late on, after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal in three games since rejoining the club.

But the Reds boss said his side "need to defend better" after conceding the first goal, a deflected strike from Said Benrahma, but the hosts could not find a second goal.

United remain unbeaten this season with four wins and a draw from their opening five Premier League games, while West Ham suffered their first loss of the campaign.