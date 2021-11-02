Marc Guehi: The entire Crystal Palace defence played magnificently to get this result but the standout defender in my opinion was Guehi. Manchester City behaved quite aggressively once they realised that the game was slipping away from them but that didn't faze Palace.

Conor Gallagher: It was the steal by Gallagher on Aymeric Laporte, followed by the pass to Wilfried Zaha, that gave Palace the lead, and deservedly so, against City. The young Englishman is playing brilliantly at the moment and was outstanding at City. Currently on loan from Chelsea, manager Vieira has made it no secret he would like to buy the midfielder if he had the cash. Good try Patrick, but pleading poverty won't help the negotiations. Gallagher's fee is going up with every game.

Wilfried Zaha: This is turning out to be a very different Palace side I am seeing under Vieira than Roy Hodgson. It is also a very different Zaha. It was clear after the dismissal of Laporte that City players began to target him. The Ivorian started to respond, but the half-time whistle saved him. Zaha was a different player in the second half and Palace benefitted from his more measured and controlled contribution. I don't know what Vieira said to him, but it worked as Zaha went on to play his part in a very deserved victory. Hodgson never seemed to have that kind of connection with Zaha.

