Southampton v Leeds: confirmed team news
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl makes five changes to his starting XI as the hosts search for that elusive maiden win in the Premier League this season.
Captain James Ward-Prowse begins a three-match ban, while right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, winger Theo Walcott, wideman Nathan Tella and striker Adam Armstrong drop to the bench.
The quintet are replaced in the side which lost at Chelsea by Romain Perraud, Armando Broja, Moussa Djenepo, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ibrahima Diallo.
Scotland striker Che Adams is also out injured.
All eyes on the Leeds teamsheet are looking for two names: Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.
Neither players is in Marcelo Bielsa's starting XI, nor on the bench.
England midfielder Phillips missed the international fixtures with a calf injury, while Raphinha starred for Brazil in their 4-1 win over Uruguay only 36 hours or so ago.
One other name missing from the win against Watford is left-back Junior Firpo, as attacking midfielder Tyler Roberts, winger Jack Harrison and defender Pascal Struijk come in.