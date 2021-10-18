Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele produced one of his finest displays for the club and found the net in Sunday's 3-2 win at Newcastle.

A £53.8m signing in the summer of 2019, Ndombele played 90 minutes in the league for the first time this season in the win.

"Tanguy Ndombele wasn't fit enough to play in Jose Mourinho's team or that was the big doubt," Dundee and former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily.

"Sometimes you need Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to do the dirty work, take the responsibility for him to do his best work in the front areas.

"When you have players like this on the pitch your job is easy. You just have to get him on the ball. I played with Marko Arnautovic. I liked seeing him on the ball because he had the speed and power to go past people. I was glad he was on my team.

"You know your role in the team. You want your best players in forward areas on the ball as much as you can.

"The Spurs boys will be the same seeing Ndombele causing havoc. It's back to back wins but Spurs still have a lot to improve as well."

