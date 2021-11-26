Leicester v Watford: Who makes your Foxes team?

Leicester host Watford in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into Brendan Rodgers' starting XI after Thursday's win in Europe?

You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign.

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Foxes team to face Watford