Liverpool 4–0 Arsenal: The pick of the stats
- Published
Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal (37) than one side has against another since October 2015, while only versus Crystal Palace (11) have the Reds recorded more top-flight wins since the German took charge than the Gunners (eight).
Only Norwich and Watford (seven) have failed to score in more Premier League games than Arsenal (five) this season.
Since the beginning of the season in which Liverpool went on to win the Premier League (2019-20), no side has scored more top-flight goals via set-pieces than the Reds (37 – excluding pens), the same number as West Ham.