Romelu Lukaku can be the difference between Chelsea winning the Premier League or not, says former Premier League winner Alan Shearer.

“Chelsea had everything apart from a goalscorer last season and there were too many times when they created chances and didn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” said Shearer.

“Lukaku changes that because we know he will score goals. He guarantees lots of them, actually, which is why they have gone all out to get him and were willing to spend so much to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.”

The ex-Blackburn and Newcastle forward thinks Lukaku has improved since leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan in 2019 - and can now be considered as one of world’s best strikers.

“He is a better all-round player now, plus he is hungry and has got something to prove at Chelsea after he was allowed to leave when he was younger,” he said.

“Lukaku is arriving at a club that has everything else in place to win the title, although there are a few sides who will have something to say about that.”

