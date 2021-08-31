Scott McCarthy, WeAreBrighton.com:

"Outgoings seem to have been the main priority for Brighton this summer with a list of departures longer than Tolstoy's War & Peace.

By releasing on free transfers or selling for nominal fees the likes of Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Davy Propper, Bernardo and Maty Ryan, the Albion have cleared nearly £10m from their wage bill for players surplus to Graham Potter's requirements.

"£50m for Ben White was a great bit of business, especially as Brighton are well stocked for centre backs so his loss was nowhere near as devastating as other clubs might have found selling an England international defender.

"The concern, though, is the lack of incomings with only Enock Mwepu and Marc Cucurella arriving so far. But what is really needed is a striker to put away the countless chances the Albion create and shake off that expected-Gulls tag."

