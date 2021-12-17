Enjoy this one, next time it'll be harder

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City have enjoyed playing Newcastle in the Premier League, with just one top-flight defeat in the last 15 years.

But, with everything that has happened as St James' Park with their takeover, you know that the quality of the Magpies is only going to improve. So, as selfish as it might be, enjoy this one.

Newcastle's new owners haven't had a transfer window yet, once they do they'll only become stronger.

Manchester City are building momentum. Relentlessly taking apart Leeds United in midweek. And we saw it too against Manchester United, Watford and Everton in recent weeks.

Sadly, there may be another reason to enjoy this one. With rising Covid cases of course you never know when the next match might be. As, like me, during the pandemic and after, appreciate what it means to be with fans and how much they mean to football. Win, lose or draw.